BLOG: Looking back on 9/11: 'Such a beautiful, sunny, clear day it was'

Four years ago, I wrote a short piece on my Post-Star Facebook page after looking through a large envelope containing letters sent to The Post-Star in 2002 about feelings and remembrances of 9/11. As years go by, memories and feelings fade. But these feel close, so I am sharing that post, this time in a different forum, and adding a few thoughts of my own at the end.
From a Sept. 11, 2016, Facebook post:
THE ENVELOPE: In late summer 2002, as the one-year anniversary of 9/11 approached, Post-Star editors asked readers to share their thoughts about the attacks. A number of people took time to submit typed and handwritten letters, along with emailed and online form responses. We used some of what was sent to us for reporting related to the second anniversary. Paper letters about 9/11 were later put in an envelope and into one of my files, occasionally reviewed on other major anniversaries, including the fifth and now the 15th. I filed them because they are not something you throw out. Having witnessed house-cleanings at several newspapers due to office relocations or renovations, or the occasional well-intentioned “Good Housekeeping” crusade against unfiled paper, it was the right thing to do. I labeled the envelope “Unused Sept. 11 letters,” and now I wonder where the original “used” ones went. I think the word “unused” was a reference to us favoring the electronic submissions over handwritten or typed-on-paper letters that were hard to read or required retyping to get them formatted for publication. If I find there is a repository in the office of other 9/11 writings from 2002, I will report back.
Here are a few excerpts from the envelope:
FROM A POEM, “The Day a Child Died,” by a Schroon Lake woman, inspired by the death of a 4-year-old girl aboard one of the planes that hit the World Trade Center:
“Did God Almighty give those men
A final look at good?
Or did their dark and evil hate
Surround them as a hood?
The answer to that question
Soon became so very clear.
For innocence sat next to death
And did not know to fear.”
FROM A QUEENSBURY WOMAN who was visiting the Finger Lakes region with her husband that day:
“Such a beautiful, sunny, clear day it was as we … headed for the state park there so we could see the falls, etc. We were flabbergasted to see the gates locked and a woman told me that the United States was under attack and the president was in a bunker somewhere. … As soon as we steadied ourselves, we found a church — a small Catholic Church nearby — and prayed with the congregation there during daily Mass for the victims and their families, and for peace.”
FROM A HUDSON FALLS WOMAN, recounting her concerns about unsuccessfully trying to get through on the phone to her daughter, who worked in midtown Manhattan but once worked near the World Trade Center:
“She used to take the PATH train from New Jersey to NYC which went underneath the WTC. Does she still do that? What if, what if? Pray; calm down; she’s OK. I need to hear her voice. What if she was still on the train? What if she’s under the building? Panic again. … At just about noon she called. She was on the corner of 24th Street and 6th Avenue. She, with several new friends, would end up walking a total of 40 blocks to the ferry — the only working mode of transportation to get back to NJ. She was in the subway across the street from the WTC when the attack occurred. She saw some things she will carry with her forever — but that’s her story. For me, she was safe and that was all that mattered. Thank you, God.”
FROM A PILOT KNOB WOMAN who was vacationing in Cape Cod with her husband on that fateful day:
“We came home early from our trip and stopped in Albany to see my Mom and Dad. I don’t think I’ve ever hugged them so long and so hard than that day we returned.”
FROM A BRANT LAKE WOMAN who was writing letters on Sept. 11, 2001, when she was visited by a neighbor, who noticed she did not have her TV on:
“Her face was tear-stained as she said, ‘Then you don’t know. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t tell you.’ As I put my arms around her, I wondered if our president had been shot. What else could it be? … Despite the beauty and heat of a perfect September in the mountains, I didn’t leave the TV. I couldn’t eat. I didn’t swim in beautiful Brant Lake. I dreaded packing the car to drive back to Florida on Sept. 14.”
FROM A QUEENSBURY MAN:
“I was in Albany Med Hospital between 8 and 10 a.m. having a cornea transplant. When I got in the recovery room, they said I was the last operation because some planes hit the towers.”
FROM A HUDSON FALLS WOMAN:
“I wished I could have been there to help, or to comfort someone. My brother was supposed to meet a friend at the twin towers that day, but I’m glad he decided not to go. I’m a lot closer to my family now, and we try to stay in touch with each other. My husband is from India, and he’s a wonderful husband and father. I think the people in this world should see it’s the inside of a person that counts, not the outside.”
_____________
Sept. 11, 2020
My memories of 9/11 are as clear as that fall day, but only in spots. Like many, I saw the second plane on live TV approach and hit the second tower. I was home. I thought, for a millisecond, that it was merely a news organization or police aircraft getting footage of the damage to the first tower.
Later, as I arrived in the newsroom, reporters and editors were already on the phones and having small meetings. The rest of the day and night involved assigning, editing and working with my colleagues, led by Editor Ken Tingley, on an expanded paper that included two sections focusing on the attacks. We had a bigger news staff then and there was more direction needed to keep assignments and angles from overlapping. There were many decisions made by many people. It was, to tap a cliche, a blur.
I do recall being involved in getting the main headline chosen for A1. It needed to be large, for obvious reasons. I suggested, at some hastily called stand-up meeting in the afternoon, the potential of using two words: “My God.” News Editor Pat Dowd and others suggested several strong options before Tingley decided on those words for print. Two of the many stories I read that day for the Sept. 12 edition, including a local piece by then-Assistant City Editor Dave Blow and an AP story by Helen O’Neill, had people uttering that phrase. "I just felt — Oh, my God, the tower is gone," was one. The other was from an “unidentified crying woman” who spoke of people forced to jump from the towers: "I guess people were trying to save themselves. Oh, my God!"
In the past, I have reviewed the headlines other papers selected to sum up the events of Sept. 11, 2001. We were unique, I believe, nationally in our headline decision. I have second-guessed that headline when looking back, but I still think the focus on human reaction to the unbelievable was a good choice on a terrible day.
Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star.
