BLOG: Looking back on 9/11: 'Such a beautiful, sunny, clear day it was'

Four years ago, I wrote a short piece on my Post-Star Facebook page after looking through a large envelope containing letters sent to The Post-Star in 2002 about feelings and remembrances of 9/11. As years go by, memories and feelings fade. But these feel close, so I am sharing that post, this time in a different forum, and adding a few thoughts of my own at the end.

THE ENVELOPE: In late summer 2002, as the one-year anniversary of 9/11 approached, Post-Star editors asked readers to share their thoughts about the attacks. A number of people took time to submit typed and handwritten letters, along with emailed and online form responses. We used some of what was sent to us for reporting related to the second anniversary. Paper letters about 9/11 were later put in an envelope and into one of my files, occasionally reviewed on other major anniversaries, including the fifth and now the 15th. I filed them because they are not something you throw out. Having witnessed house-cleanings at several newspapers due to office relocations or renovations, or the occasional well-intentioned “Good Housekeeping” crusade against unfiled paper, it was the right thing to do. I labeled the envelope “Unused Sept. 11 letters,” and now I wonder where the original “used” ones went. I think the word “unused” was a reference to us favoring the electronic submissions over handwritten or typed-on-paper letters that were hard to read or required retyping to get them formatted for publication. If I find there is a repository in the office of other 9/11 writings from 2002, I will report back.