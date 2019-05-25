Any time I cover breaking news, I think of this classic quote from Mr. Rogers.
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”
Friday was one of those scary news day.
Christopher Goss, 36, of Queensbury, was found dead in the front lawn of 72 Meadow Lane in Queensbury. He'd been stabbed in the torso. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said later that night that it had arrested two Glens Falls suspects, one on a murder charge, one on charges of hindering and tampering.
We still don't know much about how it happened or why. No matter what, it's a jarring thing to have happen to the families and friends of those involved. It's a jarring thing to have happen in a quiet, residential neighborhood, at the school bus stop.
While my job is to get the news out there, it's also to show the helpers.
In some cases, that was the Warren County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. We saw them doing everything from securing the crime scenes, to scraping blood off the pavement of a parking lot.
With about 40 people on the case, we learned that the death investigation was a potential homicide, then the identity of Goss and by day's end, that two arrests had been made.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York had said things were moving quickly because of the manpower.
By the second half of the day, the helpers were the neighbors.
When I interviewed Hyacinth Charles-White, who first found Goss, the nurse for 45 years was devastated that she could not help him. She felt he had been coming to her house for help, but he didn't make it to the door.
But she will always be a helper.
The many neighbors that flocked to her porch after her front yard was cleared are helpers.
When something bad happens, it's important to remember there's more good in the world. It sometimes comes out in full force after something like this. We just have to recognize it. Thank you, helpers.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.