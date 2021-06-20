BLOG: Long story short

The ’76 journey was before the 1980s civil war violence, repression and revolution in Central American countries like Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala. But it carried with it a certain amount of unpleasant surprises — a bout of dysentery, an incident of a cop on the take in which we were taken, and the theft of an overstuffed wallet by a pickpocket gang in the Mexico City subway, to name a few. The guidebooks warn of these things for good reason. There were plenty of great memories, too, including landing on a dirt airstrip in Guatemala to climb the Mayan pyramids at Tikal.

I don’t endorse car brands, but I will say that Jeep took us more than 4,600 miles (one way) and seemed ready to do a lot more if we had shipped the vehicle from Panama to Colombia to get around the Darien Gap, an impassable break between Central and South America. The only vehicle issue we encountered was not with the Jeep itself, but with a tire that went flat after we returned from driving to the rim of a volcano in Nicaragua (a local driver was behind the wheel for that side trip). Maybe we should have thought more about driving on or near volcanic rock and a few other details along the way. But we were a family on a mission with a target of Rio, though not in such a hurry that we would give up daily sightseeing opportunities.