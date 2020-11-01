BLOG: Kindness from the queue

The line was long Wednesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-40s and voters queued up from the back of Warren County’s Human Services Building to the front. Early voting meant 45 minutes of standing, timed from parking the car to scanning the ballot.
The line was also long a week ago when John Anderson and his wife drove to the building to vote on Sunday afternoon.
Two days later, Anderson took his 76-year-old mother to the same centralized voting location. She was looking forward to casting a ballot in person in advance of Election Day.
As he pulled his pickup into a handicapped spot, he reviewed the long line once more. He took his mother’s walker from his truck, set it up and helped her get adjusted. The walker has a seat, so she could rest as needed, but a long wait on a chilly Tuesday morning was still ahead for her. He walked back to the truck to close the tailgate and then turned his attention back to his mother and the task of finding the tale of the line.
He realized at that moment that the masked and anonymous crowd had ushered his passenger to the front of the line, close to the entrance.
Anderson, a furloughed casino worker who lives in Lake Luzerne, turned 54 on the same day he accompanied his mother to vote. It was a fact offered without elaboration in a phone conversation. So, the reporter asked, conversationally, how did he celebrate his birthday? The caller paused and responded thoughtfully: By taking his mother to the polls and experiencing a group of strangers extend a bit of kindness in an unkind year.
Emotion filled his voice at the beginning and end of our conversation Tuesday afternoon. The impact a small act of kindness can have on an individual may go underappreciated by a listener who was not witness, but it meant a lot to a mother’s son and that feeling came through the phone line.
His mother, Mary Settelmayer of Queensbury, was more matter-of-fact when reached later in the week, but said she found comfort in the crowd.
Settelmayer, daughter of C. Edward Kennedy, a Glens Falls police chief in the early 1950s who was eulogized as “a perfect gentleman,” said she was appreciative of being invited to step ahead of the waiting voters, none of whom she knew.
“The whole thing was uplifting,” she said of her voting experience. “I’m very blessed.”
So, what about the election itself, the local candidates, the direction of the country, the important stuff? I didn’t ask; they didn’t offer. It was what happened on the sidewalk that mattered.
Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!