BLOG: Kindness from the queue

The line was long Wednesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-40s and voters queued up from the back of Warren County’s Human Services Building to the front. Early voting meant 45 minutes of standing, timed from parking the car to scanning the ballot.

The line was also long a week ago when John Anderson and his wife drove to the building to vote on Sunday afternoon.

Two days later, Anderson took his 76-year-old mother to the same centralized voting location. She was looking forward to casting a ballot in person in advance of Election Day.

As he pulled his pickup into a handicapped spot, he reviewed the long line once more. He took his mother’s walker from his truck, set it up and helped her get adjusted. The walker has a seat, so she could rest as needed, but a long wait on a chilly Tuesday morning was still ahead for her. He walked back to the truck to close the tailgate and then turned his attention back to his mother and the task of finding the tale of the line.

He realized at that moment that the masked and anonymous crowd had ushered his passenger to the front of the line, close to the entrance.