 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLOG: Jim & Heidi's Haunted Graveyard
0 comments
top story

BLOG: Jim & Heidi's Haunted Graveyard

{{featured_button_text}}

There were a handful of neighbors passing by that waved to Jim Archer.

A similar welcoming sentiment was reflected by Archer as he took me on a tour around his haunted graveyard for over an hour on Thursday afternoon. 

At 115 Bay St. in Glens Falls, Jim & Heidi's Haunted Graveyard is put together by the couple, Archer and Heidi Schenk. Archer said they've been operating for about 15 years now, but the graveyard started off smaller than what it has now come to be.

It's also yet another community member offering all of this up for no cost. Archer just asks attendees to bring a canned good or donation for AIM Services Inc., an organization that supports people with disabilities. Archer also added he is a staff member there. 

At the entrance Archer pulled down a projector screen.

"Out here we play kid-friendly movies like 'Casper the Friendly Ghost,'" Archer said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But don't be fooled, he is still trying to put on a freaky show for attendees.

Once inside, the graveyard is a carefully concocted series of movie-inspired tents depicting all sorts of Halloween movies. And even further back is an actual graveyard with goblins, zombies and other motion-sensing animatronics.

"I added the circus this year too," Archer said.

At the very back sits an interactive piece inspired by "The Walking Dead" that has attendees pushing buttons to control the animatronics behind a fence. 

Much of the display was covered by tarps to shield from the rain. Weather typically determines if they can open or not, and Archer said they will close for rain.

Those interested are welcome to stop by any Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jackson Gerker is the weekend editor for The Post-Star and is located in Glens Falls. He can be reached at (518)-742-3272.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Etain's Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Albany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News