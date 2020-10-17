BLOG: Jim & Heidi's Haunted Graveyard

Jim Archer turns on a motion-activated goblin at 115 Bay St. in Glens Falls on Thursday afternoon. The Halloween attraction, known as Jim & Heidi's Haunted Graveyard, features many movie-inspired exhibits, and Archer said he is welcoming visitors every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring along a donation for AIM Services Inc., an organization that supports people with disabilities.
There were a handful of neighbors passing by that waved to Jim Archer.
A similar welcoming sentiment was reflected by Archer as he took me on a tour around his haunted graveyard for over an hour on Thursday afternoon.
At 115 Bay St. in Glens Falls, Jim & Heidi's Haunted Graveyard is put together by the couple, Archer and Heidi Schenk. Archer said they've been operating for about 15 years now, but the graveyard started off smaller than what it has now come to be.
It's also yet another community member offering all of this up for no cost. Archer just asks attendees to bring a canned good or donation for AIM Services Inc., an organization that supports people with disabilities. Archer also added he is a staff member there.
At the entrance Archer pulled down a projector screen.
"Out here we play kid-friendly movies like 'Casper the Friendly Ghost,'" Archer said.
But don't be fooled, he is still trying to put on a freaky show for attendees.
Once inside, the graveyard is a carefully concocted series of movie-inspired tents depicting all sorts of Halloween movies. And even further back is an actual graveyard with goblins, zombies and other motion-sensing animatronics.
"I added the circus this year too," Archer said.