BLOG: I'm new here

Allow me to introduce myself.
I’m Chad Arnold, The Post-Star’s newest reporter. Most of you have probably seen my byline on matters pertaining to Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George over the last two months.
Those are my primary beats, but I’ll be covering a little bit of everything as I settle into my new role at the paper.
Please forgive this rather late introduction. I was hired back in May shortly after graduating the University at Albany, and have spent most of my time with the paper trying to adapt to a new job while working from home.
It’s been tough, as you can imagine, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I'm glad to be joining a dedicated team of reporters who care deeply about the communities they cover.
I grew up about an hour north of New York City in Putnam County, but spent many a summer right here in Warren County where my grandmother owned a home in Stony Creek. It’s a beautiful place, and I’m glad to see many of my childhood memories of the area have remained intact over the years.
I can fondly remember eating sundaes at the Friendly’s near Aviation Mall with my family when I was a child. I couldn’t help but smile when I drove by the establishment while on assignment the other day.
My grandmother, who has since sold her home and passed away, used to have blood work done in Glens Falls. She would parlay the visits to her doctor into a trip to the Price Chopper on Glen Street. A younger version of me was dragged along whenever I would visit.
We would occasionally venture into Lake George, where we would grab a Ben & Jerry’s and find a place by the water to watch the steamboats sail past. A walk along Canada Street is akin to a trip down memory lane. It’s hard to believe I now cover the village where I spent so many summers.
I didn’t always want to be a journalist. In fact, I entered the workforce shortly after graduating from high school in 2008 and swore off higher education forever.
Things changed, as they do, and I found myself enrolled at Westchester Community College seven years later, where I fell in love with journalism.
The ability to share stories and hold people accountable was too appealing for this former warehouse worker not to pursue.
I moved to Albany in 2015 in the hopes over covering the state Legislature. I did just that for the past two years as an intern for the USA Today Network’s Albany Bureau — an office I owe a great deal to.
Now I find myself in Glens Falls. It’s different from what I'm used to, but in the very best way possible.
I’ve been met with nothing but friendly and helpful people who have welcomed me with open arms. It's been nothing short of great.
I’m still trying to get my feet under me, but I’m getting there. Slowly.
It’s my sincere hope to make a difference in this community as the days, weeks and months wear on.
I work for The Post-Star, but I serve you, the readers and residents of this beautiful community.
Please don't be a stranger. I'd love to hear from you.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!