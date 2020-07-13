BLOG: I'm new here

Allow me to introduce myself.

I’m Chad Arnold, The Post-Star’s newest reporter. Most of you have probably seen my byline on matters pertaining to Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George over the last two months.

Those are my primary beats, but I’ll be covering a little bit of everything as I settle into my new role at the paper.

Please forgive this rather late introduction. I was hired back in May shortly after graduating the University at Albany, and have spent most of my time with the paper trying to adapt to a new job while working from home.

It’s been tough, as you can imagine, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I'm glad to be joining a dedicated team of reporters who care deeply about the communities they cover.

I grew up about an hour north of New York City in Putnam County, but spent many a summer right here in Warren County where my grandmother owned a home in Stony Creek. It’s a beautiful place, and I’m glad to see many of my childhood memories of the area have remained intact over the years.