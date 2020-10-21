BLOG: Glens Falls 'Strong'

I was riding my bicycle in a light rain Monday afternoon taking different roads than I do on in-line skates, where a smooth surface is important.
And I was riding on sidewalks, too, which, I’m probably not supposed to do, but again, it was raining and people weren’t walking.
Rounding the corner of Sherman Avenue and Goodman Street near the high school — on the sidewalk because the four-way intersection was filled — I started seeing names painted in Glens Falls colors on every sidewalk panel.
It’s probably old news to many of you, but since my kids have graduated, I’m almost never on that sidewalk.
The names, with GF and 2020 accompanying them, just struck me. They made me think — and stop.
I thought about how these kids are bonded by something unseen in 100 years. How they’re missing so much. The sports, the dances and just the carefree feeling of being a kid, for God’s sake.
They must worry daily about this world, on so many levels.
But you know what?
Do you know what random name I landed on when I decided to stop and try to get a cool picture for the paper?
Briana Strong.
Yup, Briana Strong.
I don’t know Briana, and I’m not a big believer in the supernatural or signs from somewhere.
But I went from a feeling of kind-of sadness for kids these days to one of empowerment, and strength, just by landing on her name.
And I think these kids are being resilient. I see it in my college students, some only a year older than these 2020 grads.
They’re adapting. They're tough. Yes, they struggle, too, but they want to succeed and they want any semblance of normal. And they’re working hard.
But knowing that doesn’t make me feel for them any less. I compare it to my teen years long ago, and think how good I had it by comparison.
I thought about reaching out to Briana. To get her thoughts on life these days for this blog and tell her I hope she’s cool with me landing on her name and talking about it.
But I think I’m going to just leave it.
I think I’m going to take it as a sign from somewhere.
David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. This blog will be deal with observations, occurrences and people in the greater Glens Falls area. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.
