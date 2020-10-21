BLOG: Glens Falls 'Strong'

I don’t know Briana, and I’m not a big believer in the supernatural or signs from somewhere.

But I went from a feeling of kind-of sadness for kids these days to one of empowerment, and strength, just by landing on her name.

And I think these kids are being resilient. I see it in my college students, some only a year older than these 2020 grads.

They’re adapting. They're tough. Yes, they struggle, too, but they want to succeed and they want any semblance of normal. And they’re working hard.

But knowing that doesn’t make me feel for them any less. I compare it to my teen years long ago, and think how good I had it by comparison.

I thought about reaching out to Briana. To get her thoughts on life these days for this blog and tell her I hope she’s cool with me landing on her name and talking about it.

But I think I’m going to just leave it.

I think I’m going to take it as a sign from somewhere.

David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. This blog will be deal with observations, occurrences and people in the greater Glens Falls area. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.

