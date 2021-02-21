BLOG: Finding folklore amid frustration

I wish I was just a passerby in this scene.
While taking a Sunday drive to discover the undulating, rural and at the time snowy backroads that Washington County has to offer I suddenly had a wrench in my plan — or a nail in it, who knows.
The tire pressure light on my car lit up for the second time in just three months. Begrudgingly, I whipped around and found a safe spot to pull over.
Stuck somewhere in the area of South Argyle and without cell service, I hopped out of the car to take a look and find out which tire was the culprit.
A few good Samaritans in the form of motorists — a plow truck and an SUV — stopped to see if everything was all right. I said yes and waved them on, no need to bother anyone.
Eventually the source was identified, a hissing sound coming from the front-left tire. It didn't matter which, since if any were ruined it could potentially mean a whole new set in an all-wheel drive.
But at about the same time my ear was to the tire, another noise took over: the slow, measured steps of a horse pulling a family in an Amish horse and buggy past me.
The family didn't say anything, but their smiles gave a warming presence as they sauntered away and up a steep hill on the way into town, I assume. A sort of stunning juxtaposition.
In Friday's paper, a headline ran about Hamilton County's vaccination rate and at one point the board chairman of the county compared their success to folklore, specifically the tortoise and the hare. Because in that scenario, the tortoise (Hamilton County) was winning the race (vaccination rate).
But I don't think that settles the tale of what happened here. After all, the hare fell asleep because it was confident in winning the race.
To take it a step further, the legend of John Henry comes to mind. The steel-driving man who won the race against machine. And applied here, the buggy won the race against my hunk of metal.