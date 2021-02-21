BLOG: Finding folklore amid frustration

I wish I was just a passerby in this scene.

While taking a Sunday drive to discover the undulating, rural and at the time snowy backroads that Washington County has to offer I suddenly had a wrench in my plan — or a nail in it, who knows.

The tire pressure light on my car lit up for the second time in just three months. Begrudgingly, I whipped around and found a safe spot to pull over.

Stuck somewhere in the area of South Argyle and without cell service, I hopped out of the car to take a look and find out which tire was the culprit.

A few good Samaritans in the form of motorists — a plow truck and an SUV — stopped to see if everything was all right. I said yes and waved them on, no need to bother anyone.

Eventually the source was identified, a hissing sound coming from the front-left tire. It didn't matter which, since if any were ruined it could potentially mean a whole new set in an all-wheel drive.

But at about the same time my ear was to the tire, another noise took over: the slow, measured steps of a horse pulling a family in an Amish horse and buggy past me.