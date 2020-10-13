Post-Star Sports Editor Greg Brownell, whose travels on roads that are paved, dirt, potholed, "Blue" and super are hard to match, suggested a number of weekend day trips in his recent story on country drives in the region. One of those included Fort Miller as a destination.

I had traveled up and down Route 4 between Fort Edward and Schuylerville many times, but never crossed one of the bridges to Galusha Island. The area, which became an island when a section of the barge canal was carved between the Hudson River and Route 4, includes the hamlet of Fort Miller.

During a visit Saturday, I saw my first yurt (I had to Google it later to make sure), admired Riverside Cemetery's metal sign, and observed in a field a large cube-like object that is either related to agriculture or art (I’m going with the latter). The opportunity to see a different part of the Hudson, which often is hidden from highway view, was welcome.

Several metal plaques, one on Route 4 and the other on the eastern shore of the Hudson, note the general location of the original Fort Miller — the French and Indian War fortification, not the hamlet. The fort was built on the west side of the river, across from where Fort Miller Road and North River Road intersect on Galusha Island, so you will have to look across the river and imagine.

In author Michael Laramie’s just-published book, “Colonial Forts of the Champlain and Hudson Valley” (Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, 160 pages, $22, paperback), he briefly references Fort Miller’s history.

The fort, he writes, was a “wooden four-bastioned post … erected to guard the important transfer point for supplies moving up the Hudson River."

If you like history served in small portions, seeking out sites of former Colonial forts and learning about them one at a time provides both a day trip destination and a continuing education. Laramie's book helped me get my bearings, and there are more complete overviews and detailed histories on Fort Miller, both the hamlet and the fort, than I can provide here. The Lakes to Locks Passage website and Part 2 of an online PDF document about the Fort Miller Reformed Church are two places to explore online.

Lock 6, with its signal lights and hydraulics, pulled me back to the 21st century at the southern end of the island. A lone lock operator said he had let 12 boats through the lock by 2:30 p.m. Saturday. As the canal worker walked between control panels on both sides of the lock, he told two visitors that he was looking forward to midweek, when the canal locks will close for the season to allow for pandemic-delayed maintenance projects to begin. After the lock doors swing shut, the worker will be heading to Florida.

Watching a man pilot his small motorboat north out of the lock toward Fort Edward on Saturday reminded me of a passage about the Hudson River in “New York Beautiful,” a 1927 travel book I discovered in recent years. In one section, the author, Wallace Nutting, reflects on the importance of the river over the centuries in terms of war, commerce and recreation, envisioning a parade of boats through time:

“If we could see in procession the canoes, caravels, sloops, barges, the war craft and grain graft, the rafts and steamers that have made the life of New York, it would form an array amusing and startling.”

Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell).

