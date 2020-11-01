BLOG: Checking up on the man in the woods

In 2017, former Post-Star reporter Don Lehman brought to light the story of a Vietnam veteran who had been living in a patch of Queensbury woods — with a bunch of cats — for decades.
The story generated an outpouring of support for the man, Greg Burdo, but it also created a relatively unusual bond between a reporter and a source.
In the three years that have passed, Lehman, now Warren County's director of public affairs, has routinely checked in on the now 70-something Burdo at his encampment.
“This time of year, I try to go more than every couple weeks,” said Lehman, who said he now considers Burdo a friend.
And that shouldn’t be surprising. He said Burdo is a fiery independent guy, like him. He said they each share a passion for sports and both enjoy playing the horses.
“He was really happy when OTB reopened,” Lehman said, adding that he has also taken Burdo to Saratoga to bet the thoroughbred horses.
“He’s also a really intelligent and nice guy,” Lehman said. “He’s just a friend who chooses to live a much different lifestyle.”
In the original story, Lehman wrote how Burdo headed to the woods to get away from the bars and fights and a life that wasn’t going to end well if he didn’t.
And he said his old friend is still content and doing well these days, although he was a little “crabby” when he saw him in recent days, possibly because winter is coming, he theorized.
Although there’s a lot of media bashing these days, Lehman and I talked about how news stories like these can make a difference in lives, too, with thousands of dollars being donated to the Glens Falls Animal Hospital to care for his 30 or so cats.
And Lehman said Burdo has others looking out for him too. He said few probably know that Lake George Mayor Bob Blais sends him a check every year to cash and bring to Burdo. And former Warren County Sheriff Bud York frequently checked on him.
But this story has another angle too.
Lehman for three decades served as the police reporter for The Post-Star, covering murders and child abusers and getting yelled at by felons who didn’t want their names in the paper, or having relatives of those who commit crimes threaten him.
It’s not a cheery job, but his relatively no-nonsense demeanor fit it perfectly. And, honestly, not many reporters would have trekked into the woods in search of the encampment of a Vietnam vet who clearly doesn’t want to be found.
But he did it, and Burdo’s story clearly touched a nerve in him. It’s clear he feels almost a kinship and obligation to help this man he met in pursuit of a news story.
“It’s crazy how well he’s held up living where he has for so long,” he said, before saying something about how he wishes he could check in more often.
If people want to donate men’s sweatshirts, blankets or hand warmers or contribute to the care of his cats, Lehman said they can reach him at don@lehmancreative.com. Burdo can also accept Walmart gift cards at his post office box — P.O. Box 4683, Queensbury, NY 12804.
David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. This blog will be deal with observations, occurrences and people in the greater Glens Falls area. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.
