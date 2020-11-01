BLOG: Checking up on the man in the woods

And he said his old friend is still content and doing well these days, although he was a little “crabby” when he saw him in recent days, possibly because winter is coming, he theorized.

Although there’s a lot of media bashing these days, Lehman and I talked about how news stories like these can make a difference in lives, too, with thousands of dollars being donated to the Glens Falls Animal Hospital to care for his 30 or so cats.

And Lehman said Burdo has others looking out for him too. He said few probably know that Lake George Mayor Bob Blais sends him a check every year to cash and bring to Burdo. And former Warren County Sheriff Bud York frequently checked on him.

But this story has another angle too.

Lehman for three decades served as the police reporter for The Post-Star, covering murders and child abusers and getting yelled at by felons who didn’t want their names in the paper, or having relatives of those who commit crimes threaten him.

It’s not a cheery job, but his relatively no-nonsense demeanor fit it perfectly. And, honestly, not many reporters would have trekked into the woods in search of the encampment of a Vietnam vet who clearly doesn’t want to be found.