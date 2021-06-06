BLOG: Changing views

The view north from Park Avenue in Fort Edward has changed with the demolition of the General Electric Co. plant on Route 4. Use the slider to compare a view from 2017 to one from May 2021. The demolition of the GE buildings has brought the south side of the Washington County Municipal Center into sight.

Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell). To help support all the local reporting in The Post-Star and on poststar.com, please consider a digital subscription. Our latest offer to new subscribers is our anniversary sale, calling attention to our more than a century of service to the Glens Falls region.