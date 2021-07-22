BLOG: Changing Views 3 — Crandall Public Library

Use the slider tool above to compare a 2008 photo of Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls during its expansion and renovation project with a photo taken 13 years later, in July 2021. A letter to the editor from 2008, written during the expansion project and prior to the annual vote on the library budget, said the library "is and has been the cornerstone for culture for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties," noting its many programs, services and holdings. I had not thought of the library in quite this way before seeing the letter, but it's tough to argue with that description.