A volunteer firefighter balances himself and a victim (a dummy made of old hoses and turnout gear) on a ladder leaning into a smoke-filled window in Granville; a homeowner in Queensbury matter-of-factly describes his concerns about his health and home after chemicals are found in his well near a capped landfill; a quick “good!” is heard from a 4-year-old not even close to tiring himself out at Sky Zone in Queensbury; parents and children flash smiles as the indoor waterslides flow again at Great Escape Lodge.

What these have in common is that The Post-Star published stories on these subjects in recent days and weeks, but those specific scenes showed up in staff-produced videos accompanying the stories on poststar.com. The videos brought you closer to the subjects at hand — this close:

Just outside the training area at a smoky structure where firefighters were refreshing their rescue skills at night;

A socially distanced 6 feet from a resident standing near the state-provided water dispenser he uses rather than chance the kitchen faucet;

A few yards from an indoor water park’s splash zone;

Inches from the bouncing elation of a child, masked but having the time of his life on indoor trampolines after a year away.

Even in the best of times, these are not images everyone gets to see firsthand.

Video adds another layer to local reporting, whether it is U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, flanked by city, county and arts officials at a Wood Theater event, driving home his “help is on the way” message for the American Rescue Plan and offering a touching tribute to the late Ed Bartholomew, the economic development leader and former city mayor; the Thurman Town Board debating a contentious issue; volunteers showing their efficiency at a Hudson Falls food distribution drive-thru; or a family member's heart-wrenching words about the loss of her mother and husband during a vehicular manslaughter sentencing.

We will be creating more videos for many of our stories — not to replace our regular reporting but to add to it — to put readers on the scene in a more direct fashion. Most will be short, under 1 or 2 minutes, but a few will run longer. For some stories, we are attaching multiple videos of varying lengths. Sometimes, we will capture video remotely for stories about public meetings and court proceedings, or when we interview newsmakers. We will work to improve audio and video quality as we move ahead.

Seeing and hearing directly from a community member, whether a resident, businessperson or public servant, on video provides information that even the best stories struggle to convey. After watching a brief video (38 seconds), I now know Glens Falls Police Officer John Norton's voice and uniformed appearance. I also know that his distancing protocol is strongly embedded by the way he excuses himself and then steps back from a reporter to very briefly remove his mask to show his full face for the benefit of his video introduction. Norton, already known by many in the school community and throughout the city, was recently appointed as the police department's community liaison officer and is looking to extend his outreach. The short video was an excellent initial step.

To help support all the local reporting in The Post-Star and on poststar.com, including our video efforts, please consider a digital subscription. For the month of April, there is discounted pricing through an Editor’s Offer for new subscribers. We value our many longtime subscribers, some of whom I have met inside or outside our office over the years, or talked with on the phone, but we must also set our sights on continuing to find ways to get new subscribers to support the work we do every day and our continued growth as a local news organization, one that has been serving the community since 1909 under The Post-Star name.

And if readers have ideas for stories, photos, videos, guest essays or editorials they would like us to consider, or would like to comment on what we have already produced, please feel free to call me or email me at any time.

Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0