Blog: Adams Street will always be my home

An old friend recently tagged me in a Facebook meme that said, “You never forget the neighborhood kids you grew up with.”
Then a couple days later, an old photo popped up in my Facebook memories of me and the other Adams Street kids at the bus stop on the first day of school, circa 1983.
I grew up on Adams Street in the village of Whitehall. The dead-end street is lined on both sides with old homes that were built to house the families of the men who worked on the railroad, which once made Whitehall a bustling and robust community.
I could feel the rumble of the trains going by from my childhood bedroom halfway up the street.
When I was a toddler, my babysitter Eileen Sheldrick lived right across the street, and I looked up to her two daughters Karen and Donna, who treated me like their little sister.
When we were young kids, Kim and Karen Gumbrecht – tall twin sisters whose house sat kitty corner to ours – took turns babysitting on nights when my mom bowled. My mother couldn’t tell them apart, so she just called them “the Gumbrecht girls.”
Our house was situated right next to the old Adams Street School, which by the time I lived there, had been converted to apartments. On the other side of our house lived Miss Emily Silliman, an elderly woman, who taught at the school.
My mother used to make us visit with her every Christmas as she didn’t have any children of her own. She would give us coloring books and crayons. I wish I had spent more time with her. She lived to be 102.
Our parents didn’t plan play dates back then. We grew up playing with the kids on our street and had to be home by the time the streetlights came on. We usually weren’t, and my mother would end up yelling down the street, “Krista and Gretta!”
You have free articles remaining.
I spent hours playing with Eric and Paul Terry and Danny Lafayette who lived down the street. The “Terry boys,” as my mother called them, and the Lafayettes shared a huge climbing tree between their backyards. We spent a lot of time in that tree.
Mr. Terry always called me “Gretta Grub,” and still does to this day. Mr. Lafayette still calls me “Gretta Numchuck,” a play on my maiden name, Nemcek.
Mike, Beth and Danny LaFrance lived up the street and Becky Isdell’s house was across from them. We played catch in the middle of the road, drew hopscotch grids with chalk, played games of jacks and rode bikes all summer. If you got far enough up the street, you could fly down the hill and let go of the handlebars.
Then we would do it again.
And again.
It was a fantastic place to grow up. The street was slightly protected from traffic, except at the bottom, where it met up with busy Route 4.
For many years, Jumbo Scott ran his grocery store at the bottom of the street. I can remember stopping there for candy on my way down to the bus stop, where we would pump our arms up and down trying to get the tractor trailers to honk at us while we waited for the bus.
The street has changed a lot over the years, as some of the homes have become rental properties and families have moved away.
But the Terrys, Lafayettes, LaFrances and Mrs. Isdel are still there. Our street is still populated with wonderful people like my high school English teacher Mrs. Thompson and her husband, Colin, who plays Santa every year at Skene Manor.
And my mother still keeps our childhood home beautiful.
I no longer live there, but I will always call Adams Street in Whitehall my home.