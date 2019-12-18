Blog: Adams Street will always be my home

My mother used to make us visit with her every Christmas as she didn’t have any children of her own. She would give us coloring books and crayons. I wish I had spent more time with her. She lived to be 102.

Our parents didn’t plan play dates back then. We grew up playing with the kids on our street and had to be home by the time the streetlights came on. We usually weren’t, and my mother would end up yelling down the street, “Krista and Gretta!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I spent hours playing with Eric and Paul Terry and Danny Lafayette who lived down the street. The “Terry boys,” as my mother called them, and the Lafayettes shared a huge climbing tree between their backyards. We spent a lot of time in that tree.

Mr. Terry always called me “Gretta Grub,” and still does to this day. Mr. Lafayette still calls me “Gretta Numchuck,” a play on my maiden name, Nemcek.

Mike, Beth and Danny LaFrance lived up the street and Becky Isdell’s house was across from them. We played catch in the middle of the road, drew hopscotch grids with chalk, played games of jacks and rode bikes all summer. If you got far enough up the street, you could fly down the hill and let go of the handlebars.

Then we would do it again.

And again.