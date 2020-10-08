 Skip to main content
BLOG: A 'young-ish' player finds a lot to like about pickleball
BLOG: A 'young-ish' player finds a lot to like about pickleball

Crandall Park courts

The new pickleball courts at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.

 David Blow, Special to The Post-Star

I totally get the pickleball craze.

And based on the activity at the four new courts in Crandall Park, I’m not alone.

My two rackets and four balls arrived from Amazon on Friday afternoon. By 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, after my wife had driven by and seen open courts, we were playing in the chilly air.

We kind of knew some of the rules, but basically just volleyed to get the feel of the rackets and balls.

I’m going to equate that to hitting a Wiffle ball with an oversized Ping-Pong paddle on basically a mini-tennis court.

It’s insanely fun, and a decent workout (singles by far more than doubles, from what I’ve seen of others).

So fun, that later Saturday I was back, this time with a longtime friend.

We actually played a game — of tennis — on a pickleball court because we didn’t know how to keep score. Yup, we were saying stuff like “love 30.” And yes, there were others playing properly.

But I played again Monday, midday after teaching a class and prepping two others, with another longtime friend who does know how to keep score.

So, now I know how to play by the rules and keep score correctly.

I live near Crandall Park and see the courts packed daily, generally with like-aged people (53 is the new 25 … ).

Based solely on who I see driving by, it doesn’t appear to be super popular with younger people?

Or maybe us young-ish, early middle age-ish folks are hogging the courts.

I still play tennis with my daughters or wife, usually a few times a summer. But I think I like pickleball better.

I like the sound of the racket smacking that plastic ball, which is an extension of my Wiffle ball youth that extended into college, of course.

I also like the smaller court. (Remember, young-ish to early middle-age-ish.)

David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. This blog will be deal with observations, occurrences and people in the greater Glens Falls area. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.

