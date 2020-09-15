A tribute to former Glens Falls Mayor Ed Bartholomew, who died recently at age 70, is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

About a half-hour after the memorial service begins at 11 a.m. in Christ Church United Methodist, proof of Bartholomew’s long-ago mayoral work will drive by the church. It will not be part of any planned parade, processional or other formality. It will be a bus.

As it does six days a week, one of the Greater Glens Falls Transit System buses will pull away from the downtown terminal across from City Hall at 11:30 a.m., travel one block up Ridge Street, take a westerly turn onto Washington Street, passing the church at about 11:32 a.m. at the intersection with Bay Street. The bus will then turn north toward the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury. Later, it will repeat that run, with some variations, 13 more times that day.

The local public transit system — the buses that carry people to and from SUNY Adirondack, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, Lake George and area grocery stores for a buck or less one way — is an everyday reminder of one of Bartholomew’s civic successes.

There is a lot of history associated with any one person, and even our recent lengthy story about Bartholomew, who was leading several economic development organizations at the time of his passing, only scratched the surface of the man’s work for Glens Falls and beyond. Reporter Mike Goot, who wrote the story, and I recognized that, and that point was also emphasized by a former mayor who stopped by the office to urge a more complete telling at some point. I hope we can do that story.

I was not in Glens Falls to witness Bartholomew’s time as mayor (1978-1985), and there is plenty I don’t know about his efforts for the city, region and state. I'm sure I could find some other successes, or failures and controversies, to focus on, as with any administration.

But what I know is that the local bus system, launched 37 years ago when Bartholomew ran City Hall, touches the lives of many people — riders who may have never heard of “Mayor Ed,” as some called him even in his later years.

When the buses were idled during the early months of the pandemic, it made life difficult for people who relied on them. One affected rider, who boards at the Route 9 Walmart, quickly maneuvering bags of groceries to adjacent bus seats before stepping off a few blocks north of Sherman Avenue, always says “thank you” to the driver when exiting. She uses the on-time, regularly sanitized buses year-round. When the transit service resumed operations, she returned to the bus, her “thank you’s” intact, still carrying a heavy load.

So, for the father with the infant strapped to his chest going to the supermarket, the restaurant cleaner returning to Hudson Falls after an overnight shift at the now-shuttered Outback, the college student getting on to go to the mall, the foreign worker laden with newly purchased suitcases and pillows stepping on at Miller Hill for the return to Lake George, and the occasional newspaper worker hitching a ride, I offer a sadly belated “thank you” to Ed Bartholomew for being in the driver’s seat in 1983 and getting a sustaining, professionally run public transportation system up and running in the Glens Falls area.

If you want to know the basics of the local bus system, including times, locations of stops, cost, whether face masks are mandatory (they are, at all times), or how many bicycles the front bike rack holds (two, and it’s first come, first served), that information and more can be found on the GGFTS website.

