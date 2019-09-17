State forest rangers who cover the expansive Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area in northern Warren and southern Essex counties had a busy few days last week where they were summoned to rescue a horse and an injured hiker.
The horse became stuck under a wooden bridge after slipping when it was being ridden on an unspecified trail in Horicon the morning of Sept. 10. State forest rangers Arthur Perryman, Benjamin Baldwin, and Charles Kabrehl responded to assist in freeing the horse.
The rangers had to temporarily dismantle part of the bridge to allow the horse to leverage itself back on its feet. The horse, named Chance, suffered minor abrasions but was able to walk out escorted by the rangers, and was taken in for veterinary care as a precaution.
You have free articles remaining.
Three days later, Perryman and Kabrehl were sent back to the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area for a call about a camper who had fallen and hit her head, losing consciousness. Rangers located the 49-year-old from Honeoye Falls, and she was conscious and given a ride out of the woods on an all-terrain vehicle to seek medical care.
The 46,283-acre wilderness area encompasses lands in Schroon to Ticonderoga, Hague and Horicon that has numerous mountains, ponds and picturesque Pharaoh Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.