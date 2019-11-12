GLENS FALLS — Having the first snowstorm of the season arrive in November is never good news for drivers in Glens Falls, where fall leaf pickup often leaves (pun intended) a big mess when it overlaps with winter weather.
Department of Public Works plow truck drivers were working around the piles and leaf-filled bags on Tuesday, to the chagrin of a number of Glens Falls residents who wondered why the leaves were still on roadsides.
The city’s leaf pickup policy allows for pickup until Nov. 29 or the “first major snowfall.” It began Oct. 7.
Glens Falls Public Works Superintendent Bob Schiavoni said Tuesday the Monday night-Tuesday morning storm that left a couple of inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain in Glens Falls was not significant enough to end the pickup.
A comment thread Tuesday on Glens Falls street conditions on Twitter featured complaints from a number of residents about leaves languishing. One woman said hers had been in front of her home for nearly three weeks, when the city’s schedule was for pickup weekly in each ward, while another man said his had sat in front of his home for at least two weeks.
Some commenters involved in the discussion used profanities to describe their feelings about the apparent delays and the mess that ensued when snow arrived.
Schiavoni said this year’s leaf pickup process was slowed, because trees seemed to drop their leaves later than usual.
You have free articles remaining.
He said his office has been hearing from residents about the delays.
“A lot of people are calling,” he said. “I think we will be able to catch up.”
Schiavoni said treatment of some streets Tuesday was delayed by more freezing rain than had been predicted.
“I was surprised at how much freezing rain we got,” he said.
The leaf piles that remain are going to freeze solid, at least for a few days, as record cold temperatures move in. Low temperatures in the single digits are expected in Glens Falls, with lows around zero in the Adirondacks. The high temperature Wednesday isn’t expected to top 30, and another surge of cold air is expected for the weekend.
Up to a foot of snow fell in the Adirondacks, with a half-foot or so in northern Warren and southern Essex counties and a number of schools around the region delayed their opening on Tuesday morning, with some ultimately closing for the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.