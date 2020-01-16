BLOG: Watch for dicey ice

Snow on top of weak ice is not what area ice fishermen and women want to see.

The warmth and rain of the last few weeks, especially last weekend, did a job on the ice that developed in December. And the snow that fell Thursday will insulate the weak spots from the cold that is coming and hide weak spots. A bigger snowstorm over the weekend will not help, either.

Smiley's Bait Shop of Argyle posted a warning on its Facebook page Thursday, warning those headed to Lake Champlain's popular South Bay to steer clear for lack of safe ice.

On the plus side, lakes that have not frozen, such as Lake George, should be getting closer to the point of freezing with cold snow helping to drop water temperatures. So with single digits coming over the next few mornings, it's possible some of the open bays will lock up. But there does not appear to be any of those subzero mornings where the best ice is made.

Needless to say, if headed out in the coming days, make sure you have spuds and a way to stay afloat and pull yourself out if you take a dunking.