BLOG: Two days into Lake George ice, brave anglers are trying it
Lake George ice

Two ice fishing shelters are visible off Million Dollar Beach on Lake George on Wednesday, courtesy of Post-Star newspartner NewsChannel 13.

 Don Lehman

Lake George is considered the most popular ice fishing lake in the region by many ice anglers, for a number of reasons. It's loaded with warmwater and coldwater species, and because it usually freezes last of our local lakes, the ice fishing season is typically shortest.

Parts of the lake froze in Monday and Tuesday's cold, and it didn't take long for the diehards to want to try it, despite the fact there was at most 3-plus inches in the south basin. By 9 a.m. Tuesday I had seen a picture of one guy on Kattskill Bay, two pop-up shelters off Million Dollar Beach, and at least one guy on Huddle Bay.

If you dare to try that thin ice, make sure you have spuds and sort of inflation device. Unfortunately, the warmer weather and expected winds for later this week are not food news for the ice that has formed on Lake George.

Meanwhile, on Lake Champlain's South Bay I was also sent a picture of a shanty that sank through the ice near the Route 22 bridge. It appeared it had frozen back in, so whoever owns it is going to have quite a time getting that out.

Elsewhere around our corner of the southern Adirondacks, Brant Lake had a solid 9 inches of ice in most places, while Schroon Lake's conditions are improving.

The pike bite has been phenomenal on a number of waters so far this winter, with some northerns topping 40 inches coming out of Great Sacandaga Lake and Lake Champlain.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

