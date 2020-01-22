BLOG: Two days into Lake George ice, brave anglers are trying it

Lake George is considered the most popular ice fishing lake in the region by many ice anglers, for a number of reasons. It's loaded with warmwater and coldwater species, and because it usually freezes last of our local lakes, the ice fishing season is typically shortest.

Parts of the lake froze in Monday and Tuesday's cold, and it didn't take long for the diehards to want to try it, despite the fact there was at most 3-plus inches in the south basin. By 9 a.m. Tuesday I had seen a picture of one guy on Kattskill Bay, two pop-up shelters off Million Dollar Beach, and at least one guy on Huddle Bay.

If you dare to try that thin ice, make sure you have spuds and sort of inflation device. Unfortunately, the warmer weather and expected winds for later this week are not food news for the ice that has formed on Lake George.

Meanwhile, on Lake Champlain's South Bay I was also sent a picture of a shanty that sank through the ice near the Route 22 bridge. It appeared it had frozen back in, so whoever owns it is going to have quite a time getting that out.

Elsewhere around our corner of the southern Adirondacks, Brant Lake had a solid 9 inches of ice in most places, while Schroon Lake's conditions are improving.