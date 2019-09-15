My hope each summer is that we have enough rain to keep our trout streams cool and oxygenated through the hottest time of the year.
We had some low water conditions this year, as all of the rain we had this spring did not continue into summer. Some of our streams, particularly in Washington County, slowed to a trickle by mid-August. That leaves trout susceptible to predation.
We have some showers the past couple of weeks and cool weather has brought streams back up to good, fishable levels, and temperatures have dropped as well. I was able to take a few hours one day last week and fish a stretch of the Hoosic River in Petersburg and then hit the Batten Kill in Arlington, Vermont on the way back north.
The Hoosic was low, but 66 degrees, which is a nice temperature for activity. I landed one small rainbow trout and lost another nicer one in an hour. On the Batten Kill, I connected with a small brown, and saw plenty of leaves changing color already along the picturesque section near the state line.
This can be a fun, but challenging, time of year on our trout streams. Leaves in the water can make casting and retrieving difficult, and water is clear, so stealth is key.
But when the conditions are right, trout fishing can be phenomenal around here in early fall. One of the nicest stream trout I've ever caught was a 20-inch rainbow on the Mettawee in Middle Granville a number of years ago on a September morning.
In New York, trout season on most waters ends Oct. 15, and in Vermont it runs until Oct. 31. There are some waters in New York where year-round trout angling is allowed, such as the no-kill section of the Batten Kill from the Vermont state line to Eagleville, the Schroon River and many lakes.
-- Don Lehman
