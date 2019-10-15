{{featured_button_text}}
brown trout

A small brown trout caught in Halfway Brook in Kingsbury in May.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Tuesday is the last day of open-water trout season on most streams, ponds and lakes in New York. It was far from the best one I have had here in our little corner of the upstate New York, unfortunately.

Having fished the streams of the southern Adirondacks, Washington County and adjacent Vermont for more than three decades, it is clear to me that the wild trout numbers in most of these streams aren't nearly what they were even 10 or 20 years ago.

I've written about it many times before, and either I have become a bad fisherman, and the lures and flies I have used for decades no longer fool fish, or the fish just aren't there.

I think the latter is the answer, as there are things I do when fishing is slow to try and gauge where trout are, such as wading through pools and runs to see if fish scatter.

I don't see much scattering.

There also aren't the number of rises I used to see on those spring nights when there are big insect hatches.

There are a handful of streams I fish heavily, the Mettawee, Schroon, Poultney rivers, Batten Kill and Halfway Creek among them. The last few years, I've gotten more time on the Hoosic and Walloomsac rivers, Owl Kill and Black Creek.

I caught some nice fish this spring and fall, an 18-inch rainbow from the Hoosic in May my best of the year, along with numerous others in the 14- to 16-inch range on the Mettawee, Walloomsac and Batten Kill.

But the small, 6- to 8-inch wild fish that are the lunkers of tomorrow seem much harder to come by than they were.

Why that is, is anyone's guess.

Is it the higher number of fish-eating merganser ducks? I never used to see them, now see them pretty much every time I fish.

Is it the warmer weather, and extreme weather, we've had in recent summers? Have the streams recovered from several major flooding events, such as Hurricane Irene? The last few years we have had drought that has dropped stream levels to the lowest I had seen them, several times. That leaves trout without cover, and more available to predators.

Whatever is going on, I hope it turns around. There are some who believe climate change is going to get worse, and that is not in the favor of coldwater-loving fish like trout, though.

If that's what we are seeing already, I guess I will have to stock up on more bass gear.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments