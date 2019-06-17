{{featured_button_text}}
East Branch Ausable

East Branch of the Ausable River in Upper Jay.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

It has been a tough couple of months to do much of anything outside thanks to all of this rain, particularly if you are a devout stream fisherman like me.

Streams have been high to unfishable for most of April and May and even part of June. They are also a good 5 to 7 degrees cooler than normal in our region.

While those conditions can make things difficult to fish in mid to late spring as many of us typically do, they should give us an extended season well into summer, and hopefully allow wild trout populations to bounce back from a series of hot, dry summers and falls.

The last few springs many streams have been too low and warm to fish by mid-June, but here we are days from summer solstice and we still have streams like the Hoosic River and Batten Kill running well above their median flows for the date.

(Be aware that conditions have been quite variable, though. I fished the Ausable and Boquet rivers in central Essex County last week, and found both fairly low and clear, much different than what we have seen down here. Just a couple of small brown trout were landed for my troubles.)

The colder water has affected insect hatch norms, so look for delays of a week or two. But barring a hot, dry spell that doesn't appear to be in the forecast anytime too soon.

-- Don Lehman

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments