BLOG: Stone Bridge and Caves video shows massive flood damage

It's been more than two months since the Halloween deluge that caused tens of millions of dollars worth of flooding damage around upstate New York, and mind-boggling damage reports are still filtering out.

The Beckler family, owners of Natural Stone Bridge and Caves Park in Pottersville, posted a video on Youtube this week that shows just how massive the flooding was Oct. 31-Nov. 1 when a storm dropped more than 5 inches of rain on parts of the Adirondacks in less than 12 hours. It wreaked havoc on roads, bridges and homes around the Adirondacks.

The waters of Trout Brook rose at least 20 feet, and possibly 30 feet, as they coursed through the gorge and over the falls, higher than 1996 and 2011 (Hurricane Irene) floods. The iconic waterfalls were gone as the water just flowed over the drops like they weren't there.