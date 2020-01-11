BLOG: Stone Bridge and Caves video shows massive flood damage

It's been more than two months since the Halloween deluge that caused tens of millions of dollars worth of flooding damage around upstate New York, and mind-boggling damage reports are still filtering out.
The Beckler family, owners of Natural Stone Bridge and Caves Park in Pottersville, posted a video on Youtube this week that shows just how massive the flooding was Oct. 31-Nov. 1 when a storm dropped more than 5 inches of rain on parts of the Adirondacks in less than 12 hours. It wreaked havoc on roads, bridges and homes around the Adirondacks.
The waters of Trout Brook rose at least 20 feet, and possibly 30 feet, as they coursed through the gorge and over the falls, higher than 1996 and 2011 (Hurricane Irene) floods. The iconic waterfalls were gone as the water just flowed over the drops like they weren't there.
The floodwaters not only washed away concrete steps, wooden steps, walkways and railings into the gorge and caves but also changed the formation of tons of rocks that had been in place for countless centuries. To compound the problems, high winds at the tail end of the storm brought down trees and branches, damaging walkways, railings and buildings.
"We have never seen it like this," the video narrator said at one point. "Holey moley."
And the damage came less than a year after extensive repairs were needed from a November 2018 ice storm.
The Becklers and their staff took some precautions ahead of time that included roping some railings in place, but there was only so much that could be done. The owners will be looking for help to make repairs when winter ends.
To really appreciate where the waters of Trout Brook rose in the wake of that rain, you have to have visited before and known the layout. It's a really cool place, especially for children and those who appreciate nature. Hopefully repairs this spring will bring it back to what it was.
-- Don Lehman
