The state Department of Environmental Conservation is taking a "new approach to inland trout stream management," and wants to hear from anglers about it.

So 10 public meetings have been set up where DEC staff will meet with anglers around the state to explain what is being proposed, and get feedback on it.

If you are from the Adirondacks though, you are going to have to drive a bit to get to one, despite the fact that our region is inarguably one of the top "inland" trout fishing destinations in the state.

None of the meetings are scheduled in the park or relatively near the Glens Falls/Saratoga or Lake Placid regions, despite the fact that we have renowned waters like the Ausable River, Batten Kill, Lake George and countless Adirondack brook trout ponds in our backyard. Those of us from this neck of the woods will have to drive to Albany or Plattsburgh to hear what is being pitched, and have our say.

There was no way to find a spot in Glens Falls, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake or Indian Lake for an evening to at least make it a bit easier on residents of an area where trout fishing is a big tourist draw to attend a session?

I emailed DEC regional spokesman David Winchell, who said there were no plans to schedule more meetings, and it was believed that those from the Adirondacks and Glens Falls region who were interested would go to Plattsburgh or Albany.

But he added that the agency could add more meetings if there was demand.

I think there is demand.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

