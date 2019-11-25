Fresh off a year where visits to state campgrounds hit an all-time high, the state is looking for more people to serve as volunteer "ambassadors" at said campgrounds.
State officials last week announced a record number of visits to campgrounds at state parks, though it was unclear if that includes all state campgrounds or just those operated by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Most of the campgrounds in our region are operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Either way, both statistically and from my anecdotal experiences, state campgrounds run by both agencies have been increasingly popular. And since those stays are not free, costing anywhere from $18 a night and up, the state has undoubtedly taken in more money at these campgrounds.
So when the state sends out a press release on Friday announcing record high visits to campgrounds and on Monday seeks more volunteers to help campground staff, the cynic in me wonders why some of that new revenue can't be used for paying staff. (Hopefully at least some of it will be used for infrastructure improvements.)
The DEC sent out the release seeking more campground ambassadors as it looks to have them at more campgrounds next spring, summer and fall. Ambassadors get two weeks of free camping in exchange for introducing "new visitors to DEC facilities and activities and offering fun and exciting programming for campers.”
The full DEC press release is below.
-- Don Lehman
DEC CAMPGROUND AMBASSADOR PROGRAM EXPANDED FOR 2020 CAMPING SEASON
State Encourages New Yorkers to Volunteer to be “Campground Ambassadors”
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the opening of the 2020 application period for the Campground Ambassador program. As part of the state’s Adventure NY initiative to connect more New Yorkers with the outdoors, Campground Ambassadors volunteer to assist DEC campground staff to welcome and assist the millions of visitors who vacation in the Adirondack and Catskill parks each year.
Kenneth L. Wilson Campground and Day Use Area
Little Pond Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)
North South Lake Campground and Day Use Area
Ausable Point Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)
Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area
Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area
Golden Beach Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)
Lewey Lake Campground and Day Use Area
Luzerne Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)
Meacham Lake Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)
Moffitt Beach Campground and Day Use Area
Nicks Lake Campground and Day Use Area
Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)
Rogers Rock Campground and Day Use Area
