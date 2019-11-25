{{featured_button_text}}
Indian Lake campsite

A campsite on Indian Lake.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Fresh off a year where visits to state campgrounds hit an all-time high, the state is looking for more people to serve as volunteer "ambassadors" at said campgrounds.

State officials last week announced a record number of visits to campgrounds at state parks, though it was unclear if that includes all state campgrounds or just those operated by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Most of the campgrounds in our region are operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Either way, both statistically and from my anecdotal experiences, state campgrounds run by both agencies have been increasingly popular. And since those stays are not free, costing anywhere from $18 a night and up, the state has undoubtedly taken in more money at these campgrounds.

So when the state sends out a press release on Friday announcing record high visits to campgrounds and on Monday seeks more volunteers to help campground staff, the cynic in me wonders why some of that new revenue can't be used for paying staff. (Hopefully at least some of it will be used for infrastructure improvements.)

The DEC sent out the release seeking more campground ambassadors as it looks to have them at more campgrounds next spring, summer and fall. Ambassadors get two weeks of free camping in exchange for introducing "new visitors to DEC facilities and activities and offering fun and exciting programming for campers.”

The full DEC press release is below.

-- Don Lehman

DEC CAMPGROUND AMBASSADOR PROGRAM EXPANDED FOR 2020 CAMPING SEASON

State Encourages New Yorkers to Volunteer to be “Campground Ambassadors”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the opening of the 2020 application period for the Campground Ambassador program. As part of the state’s Adventure NY initiative to connect more New Yorkers with the outdoors, Campground Ambassadors volunteer to assist DEC campground staff to welcome and assist the millions of visitors who vacation in the Adirondack and Catskill parks each year.

“In 2019, its second year, DEC’s Campground Ambassador Program more than doubled its applicants and grew to offer more than 300 fun, educational, and meaningful programs at nine participating facilities,” Commissioner Seggos said. “The Campground Ambassadors have been so successful that we are expanding the program to six new campgrounds in 2020, providing even more opportunities to introduce new visitors to DEC facilities and activities and offering fun and exciting programming for campers.”

DEC is encouraging New Yorkers with a passion for camping and the outdoors to help introduce new campers to DEC facilities and other outdoor activities. Ambassadors also aid in connecting campers and day users to nature through environmentally themed activities and programming.

Ambassadors will serve for two weeks, between July 1 and Labor Day. In consideration for services provided, a campsite will be provided for the duration of their stay at one of the following participating locations:

Catskills

Kenneth L. Wilson Campground and Day Use Area

Little Pond Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)

North South Lake Campground and Day Use Area


Adirondacks

Ausable Point Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)

Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area

Golden Beach Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)

Lewey Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Luzerne Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)

Meacham Lake Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020) 

Moffitt Beach Campground and Day Use Area

Nicks Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area (new for 2020)

Rogers Rock Campground and Day Use Area

To apply for the 2020 program please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020CampAmb. Applications must be received by Jan. 1, 2020. For more information about the Campground Ambassadors program, visit: http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/112550.html or call 518-457-2500 x1.

DEC operates 52 campgrounds and five day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves. The camping season runs through the summer, with some facilities remaining open during fall foliage and hunting season. Under Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's Adventure NY initiative, DEC is making strategic investments to expand access to healthy, active, outdoor recreation; connect more New Yorkers and visitors to nature and the outdoors; protect natural resources; and boost local economies. Read more about the Adventure NY initiative here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/adventureny.pdf .

For more information on DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, visit DEC's website and go to the Camping link under the Outdoor Recreation section, or call DEC's Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500. To make reservations at any of these camping facilities, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments