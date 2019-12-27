BLOG: State enacts new rules for deer feeding, tick baiting

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that new regulations have been put in place regarding feeding of deer and moose, to clear up some misconceptions and allow use of devices to control ticks.

The new regulations clarify existing law, but also allow for landowners to seek permits for a device that can be used to expose deer to pesticides to kill ticks. Deer ticks are blamed for spreading Lyme disease and other deadly pathogens, and ticks numbers have been growing around the state and Northeast as temperatures warm.

According to DEC, the new rules:

* Clarify that incidental feeding such as the attraction of deer or moose to a birdfeeder will only be considered a violation if DEC has previously issued a written warning to the person responsible for the incidental feeding. This will allow nuisance situations to be appropriately addressed without limiting bird feeding in general.

* Clarify exemptions for wildlife plantings, bona fide agricultural practices, livestock husbandry, and research and nuisance abatement actions permitted by DEC.

* Require retail products packaged for sale as food or edible attractants for wild deer or moose to carry a label clearly stating that such use is illegal in New York.