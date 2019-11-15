{{featured_button_text}}
A hunter with a nice buck that was brought into West End Deer Processing in Cambridge earlier this fall. Southern Zone season starts Saturday, Nov. 16.

Farm fields around Washington and Saratoga counties and points south and west will be alive with blaze organize and camouflage on Saturday morning as the Southern Zone big-game season begins.

Hunters will find a healthy deer herd, a rut that is going strong and near-perfect weather. Cold temperatures and snow on the ground for a few days will make for easy tracking in much of the region.

The only drawback to some will be extreme cold that will make it difficult to stay out long even if dressed for it, especially if having to chase a wounded whitetail into the evening.

This cold snap has gotten many thinking about ice fishing already, and I have seen some pictures of ice on a number of northern ponds the last few mornings. With single digits expected early Saturday, there will undoubtedly be more ice taking shape.

Bigger lakes are still a ways off from buttoning up; Schroon Lake's surface temperature was still 44 degrees as of this week, Lake George 46 degrees. If this pattern continues, and the National Weather Service says we are in for a colder-than-normal rest of November, there will be some fishable ice on smaller waters within a few weeks.

-- Don Lehman

