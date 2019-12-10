We aren't even to mid-December yet and New York has already had two fatal snowmobile accidents. And trail systems aren't the region haven't even officially opened yet, since they don't open until hunting seasons end.
Still, with an unusually snowy November and early December resulted in some hitting the trails early, and sadly two have already died riding on the heavy snow that fell in southern New York last week.
On Friday, a man from Delaware County died when his sled fell through a frozen pond, while a man died four days earlier in a crash in Orange County, according to NYupstate.com.
Those two fatalities come on the heels of a 2018-19 season that was unusually bad safety-wise, when 21 fatalities was the highest total for a state in the country.
You have free articles remaining.
The South Warren Snowmobile Club was among the local clubs that had to caution riders through its Facebook page to stay off trails in early December, as the trail network doesn't open until New York's big game seasons end, for safety reasons
Rifle season ended in both the Northern and Southern zones on Sunday, but there are still late bow seasons in the Southern Zone and parts of the Northern Zone, including WMUs 5G and 5J in northern Warren and northern Washington and most of Essex counties.
-- Don Lehman
