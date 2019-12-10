{{featured_button_text}}
snowmobilers

Washington County sheriff's officers were among those training for snowmobile enforcement in Old Forge last February, during an unusually deadly snowmobile season.

 DON LEHMAN dlehman@poststar.com

We aren't even to mid-December yet and New York has already had two fatal snowmobile accidents. And trail systems aren't the region haven't even officially opened yet, since they don't open until hunting seasons end.

Still, with an unusually snowy November and early December resulted in some hitting the trails early, and sadly two have already died riding on the heavy snow that fell in southern New York last week.

On Friday, a man from Delaware County died when his sled fell through a frozen pond, while a man died four days earlier in a crash in Orange County, according to NYupstate.com.

Those two fatalities come on the heels of a 2018-19 season that was unusually bad safety-wise, when 21 fatalities was the highest total for a state in the country.

The South Warren Snowmobile Club was among the local clubs that had to caution riders through its Facebook page to stay off trails in early December, as the trail network doesn't open until New York's big game seasons end, for safety reasons

Rifle season ended in both the Northern and Southern zones on Sunday, but there are still late bow seasons in the Southern Zone and parts of the Northern Zone, including WMUs 5G and 5J in northern Warren and northern Washington and most of Essex counties.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments