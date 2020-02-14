BLOG: Slow year for Adirondack bear hunters

The statewide black bear take increased last year, but it wasn't such a great fall for bear hunters in the Adirondacks.

The statewide take was up 17 percent, with 1,505 bears killed across the state, but bear hunters in the Adirondacks took 33 percent fewer bruins. That statewide increase occurred because of a record take in the Southern Zone last year, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release.

Hunters took a record 1,179 bears in the Southern Zone, while hunters in the Northern Zone took only 326 bears, the fewest since 2011.

In part, the great success hunters enjoyed in the Southern Zone was a consequence of below average harvest in 2018 due to early snowfall and early denning by bears that year, according to the DEC. Hunters were able to capitalize on the availability of more bears in 2019.

Bear harvest in the Northern Zone tends to alternate between strong harvests during the early season if natural foods are lacking and strong harvests during the regular season if natural foods are abundant, the DEC said.