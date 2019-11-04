I read years ago, after Hurricane Irene blitzed our region, that trout in streams typically find ways to ride out high water and that flooding events don't always have a huge impact despite the damage done to streams.
After Irene, with the widespread damage done to virtually every river system around here, the pools and habitat that were bulldozed away, it was several years before there seemed to be any sort of return to normalcy.
These events, often called 100-year floods but now seemingly happening every few years, drastically alter water systems, washing away insects, small fish, crayfish and other things trout feed on as well as the woody debris they need for cover.
Thankfully last week's torrential rains and flooding only affected southern and central Adirondack rivers in our region, sparing the Batten Kill, Kaydeross Creek and others to the south. The Mettawee River flooded, but not to the point of major damage that the Schroon River, Sacandaga River, West Canada Creek, upper Hudson and many smaller waters in northern Warren County did.
I got an up-close look Monday at the destruction caused by Hague and Trout brooks in Hague, and it will undoubtedly be a long time before there is recovery on these waters. Large sections that once housed nice pools and riffles were channelized, bulldozed by tons of water careening downhill.
Trout Brook was (is?) an underrated little stream, cutting through state land along New Hague Road and eventually flowing into the LaChute in Ticonderoga.
Sadly the deluge came after a couple of summers where water was low, and that seemingly had hurt trout populations in a number of watersheds.
