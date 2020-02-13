BLOG: Rare fish from Lake Champlain leads to charges for fisherman

A few days ago, there was an uproar on a Vermont fishing site on Facebook about a picture that was posted that featured a guy who was showing off a pile of fish he had caught and kept when fishing through the ice on Lake Champlain.

Most of them were northern pike. One, though, clearly wasn't. It was a female muskellunge, and showing off a dead one caught in a lake where they can't be kept is a no-no.

Not surprisingly, Vermont fisheries officials got wind of it, and a northern Vermont angler got some court paperwork for the indiscretion. (Muskie can be kept in New York, including the New York side of the lake, with the creel limit one per day 40 inches or longer. The one the Vermonter kept was 34 inches.)

Vermont fisheries staff are trying to establish a muskie population on Lake Champlain.

