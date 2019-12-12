BLOG: Police make arrest in killing of moose

We've been hearing of more moose sightings in the region in recent months, as their numbers seem to be holding steady despite declines in New England.

We are nowhere near having anyone call for a moose hunting season in New York, though. So when one is shot and killed, it's a sad occurrence.

State conservation officers linked a North Country man to the remains of a moose found last month in the town of Franklin in Franklin County.

The DEC charged Zachary Vaughn, 26, of Saranac, Clinton County, for the November killing of a moose.

Vaughn was charged with four misdemeanors: taking of a moose; possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle; use of an artificial light in a vehicle while in possession of firearm; and hunting deer with the aid of an artificial light.

He also was charged with three additional non-criminal violations. Vaughn is scheduled to appear before the Franklin Town Court on Dec. 19, and faces a maximum penalty of $9,725 in fines and up to one year imprisonment.

There have been a number of other unsolved moose killings in the region over the years, including one in Newcomb in 2014 and the shooting of a mature bull off Big Boom Road in Queensbury in 2001.