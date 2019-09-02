I wrote last month about the sad passing of Queensbury resident Dan Kane as he battled cancer. Kane, a 46er and summit steward, was well-known in the Adirondack Mountain Club (and with many other organizations) for his volunteer efforts.
As a group of friends waited on line for his wake, we talked about how his contributions could best be memorialized.
One thought was maybe ADK or the DEC could name a High Peaks lean-to after him, or some other fixture in the backcountry to keep his legacy alive. He loved hiking the Adirondacks, and it's only fitting that there be a memory of him here in our mountains.
Dan was beloved by many, as the massive turnout for his wake showed, and I'm sure I'm not the only person thinking of something like this. Hopefully it is in the works.
-- Don Lehman
