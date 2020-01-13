BLOG: Outdoors shows ramp up for season

Last weekend's weather was tough to do anything outside, between rain and high winds. I squeezed in a short hike on a local trail that doubles as a snowmobile trail, since obviously there is no snowmobiling going on anywhere. The trail was ice, so Kahtoola Nanospikes were needed to get a grip.
On Sunday I decided to take a few hours and explore part of the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area I hadn't been to in years, looking primarily for new spots to fish.
I found a stream that looks promising for brook trout come April 1, and a couple of new access points to state land, and then stopped at Crossroads Country Store & Sport Shop to see what new gear they have in.
This time of year can be tough to find things to do to stay outside, as cold, ice and snow can keep even the heartiest inside, though I did see some daring ice fishermen on Schroon Lake on Sunday, despite the rain, warm temperatures and winds that had to be ripping at 50 mph across the lake.
It's a good time of year to plan for the warmer months, and the region's outdoors shows can be a good place to start when wanting to check out new gear or find places to hunt or fish.
The show that is closest to us is the annual Adirondack Outdoorsman show in Johnstown, which is set for the weekend of Feb. 8-9. Info can be found at www.adkshow.com.
Promoter Mike Hauser has put together another impressive list of guests and speakers to go together with dozens of vendors.
Yankee Sportsman Classic in Burlington, Vermont is Jan. 17-19, and there will be over 50 exhibitors on hand.
If you're okay with a trip to Syracuse, the annual New York Sportsman's Expo at the state fairgrounds is a big show that's not too far away. The show is set for this weekend, Jan. 24-26 and its website can be found at www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.
Heading south, the annual World Fishing and Outdoor Expo is set for Feb. 27-March 1 in Suffern, Rockland County, while the Springfield Sportsmen's Show in Springfield, Massachusetts is set for Feb. 21-23.
For a more comprehensive list of smaller shows around New York and the Northeast, New York Outdoors News (disclaimer: For which I do some writing) has a calendar here that lists a lot of other events.
So if the weather is keeping you inside, there are no excuses to not be prepared with some things to do and places to go when you want to be outside.
-- Don Lehman
