BLOG: Outdoors shows ramp up for season

Last weekend's weather was tough to do anything outside, between rain and high winds. I squeezed in a short hike on a local trail that doubles as a snowmobile trail, since obviously there is no snowmobiling going on anywhere. The trail was ice, so Kahtoola Nanospikes were needed to get a grip.

On Sunday I decided to take a few hours and explore part of the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area I hadn't been to in years, looking primarily for new spots to fish.

I found a stream that looks promising for brook trout come April 1, and a couple of new access points to state land, and then stopped at Crossroads Country Store & Sport Shop to see what new gear they have in.

This time of year can be tough to find things to do to stay outside, as cold, ice and snow can keep even the heartiest inside, though I did see some daring ice fishermen on Schroon Lake on Sunday, despite the rain, warm temperatures and winds that had to be ripping at 50 mph across the lake.

It's a good time of year to plan for the warmer months, and the region's outdoors shows can be a good place to start when wanting to check out new gear or find places to hunt or fish.