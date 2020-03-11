BLOG: On pace for a good early trout season

Most years the fishing conditions around here for the April 1 opening of trout season are more like late winter than early spring.
We might be in luck this year, though.
Barring a major weather pattern change, this might just be one of the springs where we can comfortably get on streams around here for the early weeks of open water trout fishing.
Most of the snow cover we had in southern Warren County disappeared over the past week to 10 days, and stream levels are lower than usual because we didn't have as much snow as usual to run off.
Days like Monday, where some parts of the region hit 70 degrees, can bring some good action from hungry holdover or wild fish despite the time of year. And there are a handful of local streams that can be fished all year, like much of the Schroon River, upper Hudson, Kayaderosseras Creek and no-kill section of the Batten Kill to the Eagleville Bridge.
You have free articles remaining.
Every year I hear of some monsters caught on warm early season days; the nicest trout I have caught over the last decade, a 22-inch brown from the Mettawee River in Granville, was caught on a warm, sunny day in early April a few years ago. And I lost another big one that same day a short distance away.
For early season outings, bigger baits, flies and lures fished slowly in areas with less current will bring the best results. Few things beat the good, old nightcrawler in April, or stonefly nymph imitation on a long rod.
We may not find many stocked trout early on or at all this year, as zebra mussel contamination at the state's biggest trout hatchery will result in far fewer trout.The DEC has still not announced exactly how this will affect stocking numbers.
Here is the 2019 stocking list, but no list for 2020 has been posted yet.
Truck trout or no truck trout, it's time to get the gear ready, and have it good to go for that next 70-degree day.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com