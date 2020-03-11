BLOG: On pace for a good early trout season

Most years the fishing conditions around here for the April 1 opening of trout season are more like late winter than early spring.

We might be in luck this year, though.

Barring a major weather pattern change, this might just be one of the springs where we can comfortably get on streams around here for the early weeks of open water trout fishing.

Most of the snow cover we had in southern Warren County disappeared over the past week to 10 days, and stream levels are lower than usual because we didn't have as much snow as usual to run off.

Days like Monday, where some parts of the region hit 70 degrees, can bring some good action from hungry holdover or wild fish despite the time of year. And there are a handful of local streams that can be fished all year, like much of the Schroon River, upper Hudson, Kayaderosseras Creek and no-kill section of the Batten Kill to the Eagleville Bridge.

