BLOG: Now is a great time to get outside

Well. we are all going to be looking for things to do for at least a few weeks.

Those of us who enjoy the outdoors know how to spend our down time, but for those who haven't been as outdoors-oriented, this is the opportunity to learn about the hiking trails, bicycling opportunities and maybe get back to the fishing you enjoyed as a kid.

April 1 will bring the first day of spring trout season, though it's not clear what stocking will be done in light of zebra mussel infestation at a state hatchery and the viral work slowdown we are going to see. Still, there are plenty of wild and holdover trout, and the state's catch-and-release seasons for bass and other species can give you a day to keep kids busy.

Some good, easy-to-access spots in our region include Hovey Pond in Queensbury and nearby stretches of Halfway Brook. The DEC website has lots of information to peruse. Another good place to get information and ideas is any of our local bait and tackle shops or the staff at Dick's Sporting Goods.

