We talk frequently about unprepared hikers going into the woods and doing dumb things, such as not carrying any equipment to help themselves if trouble occurs.
Hunters thankfully are generally more prepared, as those who head into the woods of the Adirondacks typically don't have marked trails to follow. Hunters generally scout where they hunt, and have what they need with them to get out of the woods, preparing to search for a wounded whitetail if need be.
State forest rangers dealt with three hunters who weren't ready for all possibilities last weekend, the opening weekend of Northern Zone rifle season, and unfortunately did not have the gear they needed when becoming lost.
Thankfully the forest ranger rescues in Saratoga and Hamilton counties ended without injuries, but they are a reminder that hunters who are looking to find a whitetail just before dusk need to be prepared to get out of the woods after dark as well.
Details of the DEC cases are below.
That said, by many accounts it was a good first day of rifle season for many, with some nice bucks being taken. Sunday was a washout, but all signs are that the rut is nearing a peak, so this weekend should be a good one as cold temperatures arrive.
-- Don Lehman
Town of Morehouse
You have free articles remaining.
Hamilton County
Wilderness Rescue: On Oct. 26 at 7:07 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Hamilton County 911 advising of a hunter reported as overdue. The 71-year-old man from Utica was hunting behind his camp and expected to return by dark. Forest Rangers Michael Thompson and Jenifer Temple responded to assist the Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff’s Office in locating the man. At 8:46 p.m., Forest Ranger Thompson located the hunter and assisted him out of the woods where he declined any further assistance.
Town of Long Lake
Hamilton County
Wilderness Rescue: On Oct. 27 at 8:28 a.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a group of five men stranded on the shoreline of Forked Lake in Hamilton County. The caller stated that their boat had capsized the night before, causing the group to swim from the boat to shore and resulting in the loss of most of their gear. Forest Rangers Gary Miller, Jenifer Temple, and Robert Zurek responded to assist the group using coordinates provided by their GPS. Forest Rangers used a boat to locate the group and transported them back to their vehicles by 11:51 a.m.
Town of Greenfield
Saratoga County
Wilderness Rescue: On Oct. 27 at 8:41 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office advised DEC's Ray Brook Dispatch of a lost 911 call. The male caller said, "we are on the trail," before the call was lost. The 911 coordinates placed the call on the southwest side of Spruce Mountain. Forest Rangers Anthony Goetke and Melissa Milano responded to assist the Sheriff’s Deputies. A second call at 8:47 p.m. was transferred directly to dispatch. The caller stated he had left from Archer Vly with one other person to hunt but the two were now lost, out of light, and cold. The second set of 911 coordinates were within 600 feet of the first set. Forest Rangers were at the trailhead and in the woods at 10:24 p.m., and located the 29- and 27-year-old hunters from Amsterdam, Montgomery County. The pair was cold but otherwise unharmed. Rangers escorted the hunters back to the trailhead at 11:34 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.