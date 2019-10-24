The biggest sporting event in the Adirondacks will take place Saturday, as the Northern Zone rifle season for deer begins.
Thousands will take to the woods from northern Saratoga County to the Canadian border, and conditions seem to be setting up pretty well for them.
Cool weather is forecast for the next 10 days or so, though there will be some rain to contend with Sunday and a couple of days next week. The big news is an early rut seems to be taking shape, which should have bucks on the move for the early part of the season.
Recent mild winters have left the deer herd in good shape overall, and there is plenty of food in the woods and fields to keep them healthy going into winter.
You have free articles remaining.
I've seen some pictures of some nice books taken during the last few weeks of archery and muzzleloader season, as well as the recent youth hunt.
Northern Zone rifle season will last until Dec. 8 this year.
If you are a hiker who plans to go into the woods during hunting seasons, wear blaze orange or other bright colots and know that some trails, such as the trail to the Spruce Mountain firetower in Corinth and Stillwater Fire Tower in Webb, are closed during big game season.
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.