whitetail

A hunter with a nice buck that was brought into West End Deer Processing in Cambridge earlier this month.

 Facebook, West End Deer Processing

The biggest sporting event in the Adirondacks will take place Saturday, as the Northern Zone rifle season for deer begins.

Thousands will take to the woods from northern Saratoga County to the Canadian border, and conditions seem to be setting up pretty well for them.

Cool weather is forecast for the next 10 days or so, though there will be some rain to contend with Sunday and a couple of days next week. The big news is an early rut seems to be taking shape, which should have bucks on the move for the early part of the season.

Recent mild winters have left the deer herd in good shape overall, and there is plenty of food in the woods and fields to keep them healthy going into winter.

I've seen some pictures of some nice books taken during the last few weeks of archery and muzzleloader season, as well as the recent youth hunt.

Northern Zone rifle season will last until Dec. 8 this year.

If you are a hiker who plans to go into the woods during hunting seasons, wear blaze orange or other bright colots and know that some trails, such as the trail to the Spruce Mountain firetower in Corinth and Stillwater Fire Tower in Webb, are closed during big game season.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star.

