BLOG: New state angler data shows more fishing on Batten Kill, Lake Champlain

The state's most recent angler creel surveys show that Warren County is one of the most popular destinations for fishing, and more people are fishing two of our more popular local waters, the Batten Kill and Lake Champlain.

Warren County had the fourth highest spending among anglers for 2017, the most recent year surveyed, and the figure is particularly impressive when you look at who the top three counties were. Two of them, Oswego and Jefferson, have Lake Ontario access, and the trout, salmon and bass fishing on Ontario has exploded in recent years.

Third was Delaware County, home to some of the state's top trout streams, and not too far from major population centers in the New York City area.

So for Warren County to finish fourth ($11.7 million brought in) in that company shows that the fishing we have locally on Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake and dozens of other smaller waters have really caught the interest of fishermen and women from around the state and Northeast.