Hikers and campers have a new trail and lean-to in the region to add to their list of destinations this summer.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced this week that a new trail to Wolf Pond in the town of North Hudson has been opened for hikers, with a new lean-to built at the end of the 2.3-mile trail. The pond is home to brook trout, and has some nice views of the High Peaks.
The trail is accessible from Boreas River/Wolf Pond Parking Area on Blue Ridge Road near the bridge over the Boreas River.
The DEC described the trail as "gently rolling and easy to navigate." It is located in the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest, and crosses Wolf Pond Brook and proceeds northeast. The trail ends at the outlet of Wolf Pond and the new lean-to is located up a short spur trail on the southwestern side of the pond.
As with other state lean-tos, the lean-to is available on a first come-first served basis. Nearby Wolf Pond Mountain has a herd path that leads to some nice views as well.
This is another good option for those who want to or have to avoid the High Peaks because of overcrowding and new parking restrictions. Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest has a lot of nice hiking options.
-- Don Lehman
