{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Desolation moose

A young moose photographed near Lake Desolation on Thursday by Glens Falls resident Jaryn DeShane.

 Facebook, via Jaryn DeShane

It's been a busy few days for moose sightings around our corner of the southern Adirondacks.

A buddy of mine who hunts the back side of Prospect Mountain reported two sightings, a cow and a calf, while deer hunting in recent weeks. Another sighting in Lake Luzerne was reported on Nov. 30, with a person identified as Kegyn Armbruster posting a video that was picked up by a variety of local media.

The most interesting encounter happened Thursday morning near Lake Desolation in Saratoga County, which is one of the moose sighting hotspots of the Adirondacks.

Glens Falls resident Jaryn DeShane posted on Facebook that he was deer hunting when he was charged by a young bull moose that got to about 5 yards from him.

He wrote that he spotted a cow and a mature bull as he tracked a buck, and as he was watching the cow he heard crashing behind him.

"I turned around to see a baby bull moose charging me," he wrote. "Proceeded to (expletive) my pants and shoulder my gun. Screamed at the top of my lungs and he stopped in his tracks five yards from me and turned. Put the hammer back down on my gun, pulled my phone out and got some video of him."

DeShane posted a series of videos and photos on Facebook after the scary encounter.

My reaction would have been the same as DeShane's, and thankfully he didn't have to drop the moose to defend himself. That would have been an uncomfortable discussion with the local ECO.

Even young moose are huge, and moose of both genders can be aggressive toward humans, particularly when mothers are protecting calves or bulls are gearing up for mating season.

That said, it's good to hear of these local sightings, as the Northeast's moose population has been struggling with tick-related mortality in recent years.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments