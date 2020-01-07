BLOG: Lost hiker rescued near Pilot Knob

A hiker who became lost while hiking near Pilot Knob on Sunday required the assistance of a state forest ranger to guide him back to the trail. Thankfully the lost hiker was able to get cell phone service to make a call for help, as cell service is spotty at best in the state land on the east side of Lake George.
I'm a big fan of cellphone GPS apps, such as my personal favorite Gaia GPS, where you can map your route, and that can help you get back to the location where you started if you get lost. A map and compass are necessities as well, to help you get back to your starting point as well.
Details are below as part of the DECs weekly forest ranger rescue report.
-- Don Lehman
Town of Fort Ann
Washington County
Wilderness Rescue: On Jan. 5 at 2:53 p.m., Washington County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch from a 55-year-old man who became lost while hiking from the Pilot Knob trailhead. The caller stated that he wanted to get a better view of a nearby pond and hiked off the trail and up a hill, but became disoriented when one of his dogs ran away. The subject could not locate the trail again. Using coordinates provided by Washington County 911, Forest Ranger Melissa Milano determined the man was on a hill overlooking a nearby beaver pond on the east end of the trail. Forest Ranger Milano directed dispatch to advise the man to stay where he was while she proceeded to him from the Inman Pond trailhead off Sly Pond Road. Forest Ranger Milano located the man at 4:22 p.m. and assisted him back to the trail head. Once out of the woods, the hiker was given a ride back to his vehicle at the Pilot Knob trailhead and the scene was cleared at 6:18 p.m.
Town of Santa Clara
Franklin County
Wilderness Rescue: On Dec. 31 at 2:45 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Franklin County 911 reporting that the Tupper Lake EMS squad was dispatched to site 95 of the Fish Creek Campground regarding a 19-year-old male from Lake Clear with a leg injury. Forest Ranger Pete Evans and Environmental Conservation Police Officer Nate Favreau responded to the scene. Upon his arrival, Officer Favreau met with New York State Police and found that the injury was the result of an accident involving a jet sled being pulled behind a pick-up truck. The operator lost traction due to icy road conditions, causing the truck to lurch. The sled then hit a tree and ejected the subject, causing an upper leg injury. The man was taken by Tupper Lake EMS to seek further medical assistance. All units were clear from the scene at 4:09 p.m.
