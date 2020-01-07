BLOG: Lost hiker rescued near Pilot Knob

A hiker who became lost while hiking near Pilot Knob on Sunday required the assistance of a state forest ranger to guide him back to the trail. Thankfully the lost hiker was able to get cell phone service to make a call for help, as cell service is spotty at best in the state land on the east side of Lake George.

I'm a big fan of cellphone GPS apps, such as my personal favorite Gaia GPS, where you can map your route, and that can help you get back to the location where you started if you get lost. A map and compass are necessities as well, to help you get back to your starting point as well.

Wilderness Rescue: On Jan. 5 at 2:53 p.m., Washington County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch from a 55-year-old man who became lost while hiking from the Pilot Knob trailhead. The caller stated that he wanted to get a better view of a nearby pond and hiked off the trail and up a hill, but became disoriented when one of his dogs ran away. The subject could not locate the trail again. Using coordinates provided by Washington County 911, Forest Ranger Melissa Milano determined the man was on a hill overlooking a nearby beaver pond on the east end of the trail. Forest Ranger Milano directed dispatch to advise the man to stay where he was while she proceeded to him from the Inman Pond trailhead off Sly Pond Road. Forest Ranger Milano located the man at 4:22 p.m. and assisted him back to the trail head. Once out of the woods, the hiker was given a ride back to his vehicle at the Pilot Knob trailhead and the scene was cleared at 6:18 p.m.