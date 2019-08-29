When I first wrote about Queensbury resident Adam Valastro's effort to break the record for fastest hike of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks, it was mid-winter and Valastro was just ramping up his condition efforts.
Well Valastro has been working out and planning like a madman since, as he works to raise awareness to Lyme Disease as his wife Brianna overcomes the tick-borne illness.
Valastro will head into the mountains Saturday night in hopes of breaking the record set in 2008 by Jan Tellford, who summited all 46 in 3 days, 17 hours and 14 minutes. So there will not be a minute to spare, and every step will have to have purpose.
He will have some support from friends to get between peaks, but has been hiking the peaks for months to practice and plan his routes. He has chronicled much of it on his Quest 46 Facebook page.
As he has trained, he has topped 45 of the 46 High Peaks.
A documentary about his effort is in the works, with a trailer here.
The weather seems about perfect, with just a slight chance of rain toward the end of the weekend and great hiking temperatures. But whether he breaks the record or not, Valastro has accomplished his goal of raising awareness to Lyme Disease, a disease that has affected most of us in some way.
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.