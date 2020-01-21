You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Lake George has ice!
BLOG: Lake George has ice!

A skim of ice is seen on the south end of Lake George on Tuesday, as pictured by the Lake George Association. Boardwalk restaurant also posted a picture of the ice on Facebook on Tuesday.

 Don Lehman

Jeff Goldberg, the former owner of Fish307 in Lake George and later Queensbury, used to ally concerns about whether Lake George would freeze for the winter by pointing out the median date for freezing was the third week of January.

Well, we have reached that point of winter, and sure enough the cold that rolled in Monday and Tuesday put a film of ice atop the south end of the big lake. (Many of the bays have had ice for a few days.)

The north end also had some ice as well, though it was unclear how far south it extended.

Whether it sticks around remains to be seen. If the winds stay down, it could thicken up well Tuesday and Wednesday morning, before we see a temperature moderation later in the week.

It's nowhere near fishable, but it's got to start somewhere.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

