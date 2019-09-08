The fifth annual King George Fishing Derby will bring anglers to Lake George next weekend to raise money to help protect the lake.
The Sept. 13-15 tournament will again be based at the American Legion post on Route 9L in Lake George, as organizers look to continue to build the event that brought in 190 anglers last summer.
Over $15,000 in prizes will be awarded this year. Registration fee is $50 for adults, $30 for juniors.
This year there will again be an online leaderboard, which will be accessible through the main tourney website.
The names of those who are already registered have been posted on the tourney website as well.
A switch in the minimum size for landlocked Atlantic salmon entries that was made last year will be in effect this year as well. Twenty-inch fish will be allowed, as opposed to the 22-inch requirement in prior years. The lake size requirement for a keeper salmon is 18 inches, but a resurgence of the lake's salmon population should allow for some nice salmon this year.
Anglers can register online at kinggeorgefishingderby.com or in person at bait-and-tackle shop Fish307.com, which is located at the north end of the outlets at the corner of Route 9 and Route 149 in Queensbury. Rules and prize details are also available on the website.
Final registrations will be accepted up until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 during check-in at derby headquarters, which will also be the location of the awards ceremony Sept. 15.
The derby is sponsored by the town and village of Lake George, town of Bolton, Warren County, The Fund for Lake George and Fish307.com. It has raised over $27,000 for the Save the Lake Fund.
"Everyone who participates in the King George Fishing Derby is making a direct investment in the protection of Lake George," Eric Siy, executive director of The Fund for Lake George, said in a prepared statement. "The proceeds from the derby will help The Fund for Lake George continue using world-leading science to solve the problems threatening the fishery’s health and maintain the Lake’s status as a nationally recognized sport fishing destination. The Fund thanks the derby’s organizers for choosing us as the beneficiary of this popular event that benefits Lake George and a regional economy where the quality of the fishing experience is a major driver of business activity throughout the year."
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.