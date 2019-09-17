{{featured_button_text}}

The annual King George Fishing Derby put nearly 200 anglers on Lake George last weekend, many of whom netted some nice fish during this year's charity tourney.

The tournament, which raises money for the Save the Lake Fund, had 185 anglers sign up this time around, up from 175 last year.

Some big fish topped the different coldwater and warmwater categories, including a 13.47-pound lake trout that won that category for Brian Henry, a 6.01-pound salmon netted by Christian Rose and a 5.65-pound largemouth landed by Christian Taylor in the junior division. That youngster's bass was the biggest of the tourney!

For a full list of results, check out the tourney leaderboard here. Over $15,000 in prizes was awarded.

The event was one of three tourist draws in Lake George over the weekend, as the so-called "shoulder" seasons around summer continue to grow. There was a French & Indian War encampment at Battlefield Park and Hemmings classic car show in town as well, and the village was quite busy.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

