BLOG: Ice fishing on Lake George bay, ready or not

Well, ice fishing season has officially arrived, as we have our first report of someone fishing on a Lake George bay, perilously close to open water.

A reader sent a photo of an ice fisherman on Harris Bay on Sunday morning, with open water visible all round him. Yes, we had a couple of cold mornings, but would you go out on that ice?

The reader said he watched to make sure the guy survived, and after a short time he ambled off the ice without incident. I was told there were also guys on Warner Bay over the weekend as well.

Lake George is always one of the toughest lakes to read, as wind, currents and bubblers can change conditions dramatically in a matter of yards. Pretty much every year there are rescue calls for those who go through.

It is also one of the prime ice fishing destinations in New York, which is why many are willing to risk their well-being.

Why anyone would fish the ice as pictured here is beyond me, with dozens of smaller waters offering much safer ice. If a dunk in the icy water didn't endanger rescuers who would undoubtedly be call I don't think many would care. But remember that dozens will risk their own lives to rescue you when/if you go through and can't get out.