BLOG: Hunting-related incidents drop to record low

2019 was the safest year on record for New York's hunters.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday that there were 12 hunting-related shootings in New York last year, a drop from 13 in 2018 and less than half of the 2011 total of 26.

There was one fatal shooting last year. Five of the shootings were self-inflicted, while the other seven were "two-party" incidents. None of them happened in Region 5.

The DEC credited the state's hunting safety instructor program for the drop. While the number of people hunting has dropped, the rate of accidental shootings has dropped at a much faster rate.

"The number of hunters is declining, but the hunting incident rate (incidents per 100,000 hunters) is falling much faster. Since the 1960s, the number of hunters has declined about 20 percent,while the incident rate has declined almost 80 percent. The current 5-year average is 1.8 incidents per 100,000 hunters, compared to 19 per 100,000 hunters in the 1960s," the DEC said in a news release.

In comparison, the state averaged 137 accidental shootings per year in the 1960s.