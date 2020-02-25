BLOG: Hiker rescue in Bolton

Wilderness Rescue: On Feb. 21 at 3:49 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a request to assist a 56-year-old male and an 18-year-old male from Boston, Massachusetts, who became disoriented after out-of-bounds skiing at Whiteface Mountain. Forest Rangers Kevin Burns and Rob Praczkajlo arrived on scene at 4:09 p.m. and began interviewing the missing men’s family members. The family assisted the Forest Rangers with a Snap Chat program, which helped to locate the lost skiers. Rangers then requested the men call 911 to ping their cellphone for an exact location. Based on coordinates provided by Essex County 911, a map of their location was generated and Forest Rangers directed the subjects to walk to a designated location. The skiers exited the woods at 5:16 p.m., and were met by Rangers. The two men were transported to Whiteface Mountain Medical Services. The pair signed off on medical attention, and the incident concluded at 5:45 p.m.