BLOG: Hiker rescue in Bolton
BLOG: Hiker rescue in Bolton

A pair of hikers learned over the weekend that the Tongue Mountain range is not to be underestimated.

State forest rangers were called Sunday night when two hikers found themselves in need of assistance when hiking the trail along Lake George's Northwest Bay.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said 911 was called when a man from Long Island reported exhaustion and dehydration about 4 miles from the Clay Meadows Trail.

Bolton firefighters and state Forest Ranger Evan Donegan responded via airboat, and were able to locate the duo around 9:20 p.m., about 90 minutes after they called, and escort them back to the trailhead.

The DEC did not say if they had lights or other necessary equipment, but there is no excuse for dehydration in this day and age of cheap water filtration devices and deep snowpack as a water source.

The Tongue Mountain range is nothing to trifle with. There is some serious elevation gain, numerous ups-and-downs between peaks and steep sections. Even the trail along Northwest Bay is a solid moderate hike, with a round trip of about 10 miles from Clay Meadows to Montcalm Point.

We have more daylight now as spring approaches, but there is still deep snowpack in the mountains. That slows hikers of all abilities.

Oh, and don't forget the rattlesnakes that populate this range, though they are not active in the winter.

The region's forest rangers had some other local rescues over the weekend, including two of injured snowmobilers and a skier rescue detailed below.

-- Don Lehman

Town of Wilmington

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On Feb. 21 at 3:49 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a request to assist a 56-year-old male and an 18-year-old male from Boston, Massachusetts, who became disoriented after out-of-bounds skiing at Whiteface Mountain. Forest Rangers Kevin Burns and Rob Praczkajlo arrived on scene at 4:09 p.m. and began interviewing the missing men’s family members. The family assisted the Forest Rangers with a Snap Chat program, which helped to locate the lost skiers. Rangers then requested the men call 911 to ping their cellphone for an exact location. Based on coordinates provided by Essex County 911, a map of their location was generated and Forest Rangers directed the subjects to walk to a designated location. The skiers exited the woods at 5:16 p.m., and were met by Rangers. The two men were transported to Whiteface Mountain Medical Services. The pair signed off on medical attention, and the incident concluded at 5:45 p.m.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

